Simmons Bank Buys 145 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Simmons Bank increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 218.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.2% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 80,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,672. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

