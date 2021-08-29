Simmons Bank Decreases Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Federated Hermes by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

NYSE FHI traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $34.55. 407,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,456. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $194,670.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHI. Citigroup upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.