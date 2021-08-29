Simmons Bank Lowers Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ENB shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 3,044,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,431. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

