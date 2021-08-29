Simmons Bank Trims Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Simmons Bank lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after buying an additional 1,497,120 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,486,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,992,000 after purchasing an additional 96,232 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $588,022,000 after purchasing an additional 95,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after purchasing an additional 728,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 7.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,516,000 after purchasing an additional 231,291 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James set a $130.49 price objective on The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

