Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $125.40

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63), with a volume of 468058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.80 ($1.60).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Sirius Real Estate from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 117.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider Alistair Marks sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £990,000 ($1,293,441.34). Also, insider Andrew Coombs bought 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £7,901.95 ($10,323.95).

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

