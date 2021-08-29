Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Announces $0.02 — Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.6%.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 95.35%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,662 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.79% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $45,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

