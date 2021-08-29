SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 280.9% from the July 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SLANG Worldwide stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18. SLANG Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$0.31 target price on shares of SLANG Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

