Slate Office REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$5.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$368.64 million and a P/E ratio of 7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.38. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.40 and a 52 week high of C$5.48.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$5.75 price target for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.54.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

