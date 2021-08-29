Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Receives $40.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

SCCAF stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

