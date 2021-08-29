Smart Money Group LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 161.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 4.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.68. 194,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,547. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.13. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

