Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 219 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11,320.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 220,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,177,000 after acquiring an additional 102,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.79. 423,501 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.