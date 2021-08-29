Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $50.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,602,000 after buying an additional 186,214 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,861,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,051,000 after buying an additional 763,198 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,659,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 10,279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,759,000 after buying an additional 2,866,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 132,695 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. 284,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,861. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $34.29 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

