Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the July 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.3 days.

SMFTF stock remained flat at $$56.93 during midday trading on Friday. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1 year low of $35.12 and a 1 year high of $60.07.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

