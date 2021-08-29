Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

SLGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sol-Gel Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $16.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $194.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Sell-side analysts predict that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sol-Gel Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

