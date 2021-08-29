Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.10. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 28,400 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.

About Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the KGP project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometers.

