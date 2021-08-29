Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Has $94.58 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658,724 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $94,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,129,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,887,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

