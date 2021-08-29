Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 18,576 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,310,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,576 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health comprises 2.2% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $80,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,231,000 after purchasing an additional 332,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,400,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,381 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,355 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,211 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,276,000 after acquiring an additional 374,058 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,392,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,911. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $37.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

