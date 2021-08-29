Sound Shore Management Inc. CT Sells 22,542 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT cut its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,118,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,542 shares during the quarter. Magna International makes up approximately 2.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.37% of Magna International worth $103,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,772.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Shares of MGA traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.99. The stock had a trading volume of 805,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,135. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.25. Magna International Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

