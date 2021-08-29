Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $7.73 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,057 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,007,747 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.62.

