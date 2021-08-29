Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 19,751 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,751 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,483,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after acquiring an additional 178,736 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,217,000 after acquiring an additional 836,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,352,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,260,000 after acquiring an additional 565,279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,159,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,288,000 after acquiring an additional 80,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 950,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after acquiring an additional 51,931 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.88. The stock had a trading volume of 218,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,575. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $70.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.