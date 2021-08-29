SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,596 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5,686.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 807,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,280,000 after acquiring an additional 793,879 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653,435 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 633.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 282,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 244,055 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 771,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 200,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,940,000.

Shares of SJNK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,855. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42.

