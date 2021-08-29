SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Raised by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 3.9% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. American Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $28,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 103,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 108,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,868 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,466,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,386. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.94. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

