SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,842 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000.

NYSEARCA KIE opened at $39.84 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.54.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

