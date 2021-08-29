SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Hits New 12-Month High at $203.86

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $203.86 and last traded at $203.28, with a volume of 596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.36.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

