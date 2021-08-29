Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Acquires 22,982 Shares

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

