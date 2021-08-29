Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Major Shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc Acquires 22,982 Shares

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,982 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, for a total transaction of $380,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.52. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 411.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.
