SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Shares of 25,200 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.5% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.60. 1,681,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,748,375. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $163.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

