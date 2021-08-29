SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Increases Stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 805,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the quarter. Natura &Co comprises about 2.3% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $18,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC began coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Natura &Co in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NTCO opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.81 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

