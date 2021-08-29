SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $382.61 Million

Equities analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to post $382.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.30 million and the lowest is $372.02 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $356.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

FLOW stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.45. 189,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,652. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

