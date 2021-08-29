SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 46.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after buying an additional 1,599,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after buying an additional 315,146 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 35.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 87,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 563.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after buying an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $80.45 on Friday. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.