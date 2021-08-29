Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Guggenheim

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SQSP has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $45.64 on Friday. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $64.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.69.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,415.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,046,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,359 shares of company stock valued at $15,097,582 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $109,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $25,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $1,121,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $2,583,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth $1,064,000.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

