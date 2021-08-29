SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,464,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234,637 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,806,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,988,000 after acquiring an additional 501,108 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,607,000 after acquiring an additional 419,553 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,834,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,785,000 after acquiring an additional 402,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,464,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 379,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.24. 1,051,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,514. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.98.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

