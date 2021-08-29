Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ) Short Interest Update

Star Buffet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS STRZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.35. 10,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,690. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16. Star Buffet has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.00.
Star Buffet Company Profile
