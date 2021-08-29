Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the July 29th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGU traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. 54,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,955. The company has a market capitalization of $430.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. Star Group has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $12.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Star Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,809,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after buying an additional 271,734 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. WBI Investments lifted its stake in Star Group by 129.9% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 104,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 59,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Star Group by 47.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Star Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,835,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

About Star Group

Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

