Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Short Interest Update

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the July 29th total of 15,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of SGU traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.71. 54,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,955. The company has a market capitalization of $430.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. Star Group has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $12.03.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.
About Star Group
Star Group LP engages in the provision of home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
