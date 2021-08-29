Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $25.07. 1,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,188,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

