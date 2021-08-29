Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $42.11 Average PT from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Steven Madden by 120.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 268.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after buying an additional 870,218 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $19,809,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after buying an additional 506,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.38. 559,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

