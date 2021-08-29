StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Update

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the July 29th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director Karen Reidy bought 11,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,177.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 13,267 shares of company stock worth $288,018. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in StoneCastle Financial by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $144.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.69. StoneCastle Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

