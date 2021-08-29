StoneCo (STNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 30th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $51.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.58. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $95.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. reduced their price target on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.11.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.