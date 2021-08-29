StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 167 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after buying an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after buying an additional 804,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after buying an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.35. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

