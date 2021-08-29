Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) Short Interest Update

Strattner Financial Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNG) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the July 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCNG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 65,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,204. Strattner Financial Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07.

Get Strattner Financial Group alerts:

Strattner Financial Group Company Profile

SC Holdings Corp. engages in the investment in various oil and gas properties and opportunities with a focus on developing such opportunities utilizing new technologies for optimizing under developed properties. The company was founded on July 15, 2002 and is headquartered in Taoyuan City, Taiwan.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Strattner Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattner Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.