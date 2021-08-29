Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 50.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.42. The stock had a trading volume of 953,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.04 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

