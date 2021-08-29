Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Up 94.6% in August

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the July 29th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Studio City International by 8.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Studio City International by 39.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 482,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 135,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Studio City International in the second quarter worth about $47,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,063. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.10. Studio City International has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 363.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

