Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFII. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFII opened at $113.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

