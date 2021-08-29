Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,156,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,188,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,671,000 after buying an additional 136,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $56.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Several analysts have commented on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.