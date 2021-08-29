Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,188,637 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,188,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 102,034 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after buying an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,836,000 after buying an additional 618,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 135,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Johnson Rice lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of COG stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

