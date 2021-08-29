Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 474 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 172.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at $3,322,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $75.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.57. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Compass Point lifted their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.84.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

