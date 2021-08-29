Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Receives $35.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on SUN shares. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.23. 125,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sunoco by 5,746.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 327,304 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 3,181.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 85.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 164,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 804.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,370 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.