Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Update

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the July 29th total of 89,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 6,046.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,348,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,162 shares in the last quarter. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 4,779.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 842,785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

