Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the July 29th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of SYAAF stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Syrah Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91.
About Syrah Resources
