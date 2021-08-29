Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the July 29th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SYAAF stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Syrah Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Get Syrah Resources alerts:

About Syrah Resources

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Syrah Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syrah Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.