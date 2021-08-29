Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in August

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
THYCY stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Taiheiyo Cement has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59.
Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile
