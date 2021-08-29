Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Short Interest Down 58.3% in August

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the July 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

THYCY stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Taiheiyo Cement has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Taiheiyo Cement Company Profile

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete. Its Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and civil engineering; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

