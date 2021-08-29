Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) General Counsel Sells $721,168.47 in Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.03. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

