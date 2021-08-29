Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) General Counsel Sells $721,168.47 in Stock

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.03. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $49.67.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.
